Woman Charged For Unlawful Conduct After Leaving Children in Downtown Rock Hill

A woman was charged this week after leaving her children in downtown Rock Hill in order to have an affair in Charlotte.

The incident began after police were called to Rock Hill to investigate a man who was disrupting traffic in the 300 block of East Main Street on Tuesday evening. Police found the man with several children. When questioned, the man said that the children belonged to his fiance, and that he was in the process of trying to flag down cars in order to get a ride to a plasma donation facility on Cherry Road. He mentioned that he and Banks were homeless, and living in different shelters.

The woman that the man had referenced was Intisar Banks. Her fiance said that she had left the children with him and gone to the hospital for an emergency. However, when police checked hospital records, Banks was nowhere to be found. As a result, police took the children, one of whom was 12, to the police department where they were cared for by officers.

When police were able to contact Banks, she told them that she had not been at the hospital, but had been having a secret affair in Charlotte. She then told officers that she would come and pick up the children from the police department. When Banks did not appear, however, the children were taken into emergency custody by the S.C. Department of Social Services.

Police found Banks and arrested her, charging her with unlawful conduct toward a child.