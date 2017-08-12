Woman Charged With Child Abuse After Injuring 10-Week-Old Baby

A woman in Iredell County has been charged with child abuse after police believed she injured a 10-week-old baby.

Iredell County Police were called to Lake Normal Regional Medical Center in the previous week regarding a suspected child abuse case. When they arrived at the hospital, they found a 10-week-old infant suffering from new injuries as well as old injuries. The child was found to have a newly broken arm as well as a healing break on the other arm. The child also had three fractures on the ribs that were healing.

During investigations, detectives connected 20-year-old Kayla Marie Horne with the case and arrested her. She was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, and was taken into custody. She remains in Iredell County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.