Woman Charged With Child Neglect After Bringing Child to Deadly Drug Deal

A woman has been charged with child neglect after she brought her 4-year-old child to a drug deal that ended in the death of a man in Lancaster.

The incident began when 30-year-old Jody Linn Holt and Vincent Barry Lambert Jr. agreed to meet with a teen in order to sell drugs. Holt, with her son in the back seat of the vehicle, arrived with Lambert at the agreed upon location on Pine Ridge Drive. When they pulled up, three teens attacked them while they were still in the car and shots were fired in an attempt to rob them.

Both Holt and Lambert were struck, but the child was unharmed. Lambert was killed as a result of the gunshot wounds, and the three teens were charged with murder. The teens were identified as 17-year-old Brennan Jamil Patterson Jr., 19-year-old Ka’Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, and 16-year-old Dorian Tyrese Clyburn. The three suspects were also charged with attempted murder.

According to reports, Holt tried to hide the drugs before police arrived, but the drugs were found by investigators.

In addition to charges of unlawful neglect of a child, Holt has also been charged with intent to distribute marijuana.

The child was safely placed into the custody of relatives after the incident.