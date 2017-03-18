Woman Charged With North Charlotte Homicide

A 22-year-old woman has been charged for a homicide that took place north of uptown Charlotte on Tuesday in the middle of the day near a busy intersection.

The incident occurred near the intersection of LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, 37-year-old Germany Joaquin Byers, was out shopping near the Dooby Shop of Cosmetology when he was shot. At the time witnesses said that they saw two men approach and shoot a third person. Byers allegedly ran across Beatties Ford Road before collapsing.

Police responded to the incident, and found Byers suffering from his wounds on the street. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Police later connected 22-year-old Kyerra Guinn with the crime and took her into custody. She was charged with murder and felony conspiracy and was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office. Sources say that the victim may have been known by the suspect.