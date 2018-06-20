Woman Cited After Breaking Airport Window

A woman has been cited after she broke a window at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The incident happened while American Airlines and PSA Airlines were experiencing a glitch which cancelled over 400 flights over the past couple of days.

According to reports, the suspect, who was identified as 24-year-old Kathy Irene Albright, damaged the window at around 11:00 a.m. on Monday morning. The window was located on an upper level of the airport next to the valet parking.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident occurred and began investigating. They were able to view surveillance footage of the incident, and they spoke with several witnesses. The suspect was discovered near the scene, and was taken aside for questioning.

Following initial investigations, the suspect was cited for damage to property.