Woman Fights Off Attacker With the Help of Her Dog

A woman in south Charlotte is recovering after fighting off an attacker with the help of her dog on Thursday.

According to the victim, she had been walking her dog at about 6:00 p.m. in the 11800 block of Johnston Road near McAlpine Greenway Park when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her, and held a knife to her stomach telling her not to scream or he would kill her.

The man then pushed her to the ground and began trying to take her shirt off. The victim struggled with the man for several minutes, punching him repeatedly in the head with her fists.

During the incident, her dog began biting the suspect in the leg. The woman eventually fought her way free from the man, but sustained a knife injury to her abdomen, as well as injuries to her fists.

After the incident, police attempted to find the suspect, who was described as a 6-foot-tall black man between the ages of 30 and 35. He was was wearing dark clothing at the time. Although police searched the area using a helicopter and a K9 officer, they were not able to find the suspect.

Police say that anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.