Woman Forced into Prostitution in Myrtle Beach

A 22-year-old woman told CMPD that she was forced into prostitution in Myrtle Beach.

According to reports, the woman was taken from Columbia to Charlotte and then to Myrtle Beach by an individual that she knew. Before this, the family of the victim had been threatened with physical harm by this individual.

After being taken to Myrtle Beach, the woman was then forced into prostitution as part of what police are calling a sex trafficking operation.

Investigations are now taking place, but no arrests have been made.

According to reports, the woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be evaluated and treated for minor injuries.