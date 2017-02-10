Woman Found Dead at Home in East Charlotte

A woman was found dead on Thursday morning in the back of a home in east Charlotte.

The woman was 18-year-old Shania Hammonds. Friends said that she was a senior in high school. After she had been missing for several days, a mother of one of Shania’s friends became worried about her and decided to go looking for her at the home where she was known to be residing. The woman looked behind the house and found her close to the shed in the backyard. Shania had been staying at the home, which was owned by a friend’s grandmother, for an unspecified amount of time.

The house, which is located on Willow Gate Lane near Robinson Church Road, was riddled with police vehicles and a Medical Examiner who spent some time investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Hammonds. Family and friends are desperate to have an explanation for the young woman’s premature death, but police have not yet released a cause of death and have not said whether or not they suspect foul play in the case.