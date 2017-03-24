Woman Found Guilty After Selling Counterfeit Products

A Charlotte woman has been found guilty this month for selling counterfeit products in a home-based business.

Tammy Renee Howard was first arrested in June of 2015 after police officers found upwards of 200 counterfeited pieces of merchandise in her home. The name of her phony business was Store on Wheels, and through it she sold accessories such as purses, sunglasses, watches, wallets, and handbags.

According to reports, Howard would purchase the items from China or buy them in New York. All of the goods were branded with fake trademarks. Howard would then sell the items for the higher price that genuine articles would normally cost.

Howard was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail and charged with felony counterfeit use of a trademark.

As a result of the jury’s decision to proclaim her guilty, Howard faces at least 45 days in jail as well as three years of supervised probation. If she does not complete the probation, her jail sentence will increase to a minimum of six months.