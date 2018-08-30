Woman Found With Abducted Infant on Highway

A woman was found carrying an abducted infant down a highway on Monday.

Police say that the woman, identified as Winifred Mirameau, was walking near Plaza Drive when she jumped into the passenger seat of the Jeep of second suspect, Xavier Daniel. Mirameau told Daniel to drive the Jeep from the scene.

During the drive, Mirameau got into the driver’s seat to drive, telling Daniel to get in the passenger’s seat. The woman then pulled the car over at a location in Mooresville near Exit 36 on Interstate 77. She then began walking down the interstate with the infant in her arms.

Iredell County officers were called to the area where they found Mirameau still with the infant. The child was suffering from prolonged sun exposure and was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police determined that the child had been abducted from Charlotte.

Police questioned Mirameau and Daniel, and officers with the CMPD say that charges are pending.