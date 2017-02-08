Woman Found with Stolen Mail and Drugs in Her Car

A woman was arrested this week after authorities found 500 pieces of stolen mail in her car.

The woman, 40-year-old Lisa Swinson, was caught and arrested after a series of buglaries in homes in the neighborhood near Valley Haven Drive. Police responded to a home alarm system just after 10:30 on Tuesday morning, followed by yet another home alarm that had triggered just down the street from the first home. When they came to both scenes they discovered evidence that the two homes had been broken into, unbeknownst to the owners.

After investigations and interviews throughout the neighborhood, police were able to get the description of the vehicle that the suspect had used to burglarize the homes in the neighborhood. Witnesses told police to search for a silver Suzuki Forenza, which they were able to locate and stop on the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Wallace road.

After the traffic stop, police found the stolen mail which was comprised of credit cards and their paperwork, checks, tax documents, and other sensitive documents. In addition to the stolen mail, police found a concealed weapon, bath salts, marijuana and heroin.

Swinson was afterwards arrested and charged with five counts of breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, one count of possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of bath salts, possession of marijuana, and possession of heroin.

Authorities were able to begin identifying and calling the owners of the stolen mail, and to begin the process of return the items to them.