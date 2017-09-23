Woman Hit and Killed by Train in University City

Police have confirmed that one person has died after being hit by a train in University City on Friday evening.

The victim, 63-year-old Sarah Weagba Doe was the passenger of a white Chevrolet Equinox that had been driving west on McLean Road. The vehicle came to a stop at the gates of a railroad crossing, and Doe got out of the vehicle to lift the gates. The car then pulled through the gates and across the tracks. According to reports, Doe was attempting to cross the tracks to reenter the vehicle when she was struck by an oncoming train.

Reports indicated that the train that struck the victim was an Amtrak train traveling south with 173 passengers on board.

Police arrived at the scene at around 9:06 p.m. at the intersection of Old Concord Road and Mclean Road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.