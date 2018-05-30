Woman in Rock Hill Says Her Kidnapper was Foaming at the Mouth

A woman in Rock Hill told police that a man who was foaming at the mouth kidnapped her and held her at gunpoint.

The incident began when 32-year-old Shawn David Durham head-butted the woman, held her at gunpoint, and forced her to drive from Rock Hill south on Interstate 77 to a location near Fairfield County in Winnsboro. The woman noticed that the man was shaking and foaming at the mouth.

The suspect and victim arrived back in Rock Hill where the woman was able to escape the car and flee to a nearby store. The victim then hid in the bathroom at the Quik Trip on Cherry Road while employees stopped passing patrol officers.

The incident, which occurred on May 1, was followed several weeks later by the suspect’s arrest. Durham was arrested on Monday evening and he has been charged with kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of domestic violence.

The suspect was booked into York County Jail where he remains.