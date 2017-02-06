Woman Injured in Shooting in Northwest Charlotte

A shooting in northwest Charlotte resulted in the injury of one person.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Tanglebriar Drive near Freedom Drive. According to witness reports, as many as 20 rounds were fired in the course of a few minutes.

The victim, who was a woman, but is otherwise unidentified, was reportedly injured in the ankle. The injuries have been described as “minor” and “non-life-threatening.” She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of her wounds.

So far, according to police reports, no arrests have been made in the case. No other information regarding the incident is available at this time.