Woman Injured in West Charlotte Shooting

One woman has been injured after a shooting which occurred in west Charlotte overnight.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Clanton Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to police, the incident began earlier in the evening when the victim and eight other women got into a fight at an apartment building in a nearby parking lot.

The victim, who is in her early 20s, left the scene of the altercation and went to her apartment home where she was staying with her child and another family member.

The eight women arrived later at the victim’s residence, several of whom forced their way into the apartment and threated the victim. The woman tried to climb out of her window in order to flee from the intruders, but was shot by additional suspects who were outside the building.

The victim sustained injuries from two gunshots. No other injuries were reported in connection to the shooting. However, two other apartment homes sustained damage in the gunfire.

The woman was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where she is being treated for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.