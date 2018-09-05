Woman Killed, Boyfriend Charged in North Charlotte

A woman’s boyfriend has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in north Charlotte.

The shooting took place on Wednesday morning at around 6:45 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, identified as 35-year-old Shikeither Dinetta Smith, was shot while at a location on Newcastle Street near LaSalle Street.

Police believe the incident occurred as a result of domestic violence, and they have charged the victim’s long-time boyfriend with the murder. He was identified as 34-year-old Thomas Henry McCray. He was still at the scene when police arrived, and they arrested him at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.