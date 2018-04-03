Woman Killed in Early Morning Shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting that took place early in the morning on Tuesday.

The shooting took place in east Charlotte at the Vista Villa apartments in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive. Gunshots were heard from the apartment at around 6:15 a.m.

Police responded to the area shortly afterwards, and found one person suffering from serious injuries sustained to the face and back. The female victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred as a result of a robbery. A family member was on the way to the apartment to pick up the victim for work when the robbery took place.

Police say they are looking for two black males who were driving a black sedan. The suspects were seen driving toward Milton Road on Barrington Drive shortly after the incident.

Police have not yet made any arrests and ask anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.