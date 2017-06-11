Woman Robbed and Assaulted Near York Walmart

A woman was robbed and assaulted outside a Walmart in York County.

The incident occurred at the Walmart on East Liberty Street in York just before 10:00 p.m. on June 4. According to reports, the woman had been about to go into work when a stranger approached her and asked her for a cigarette. The victim agreed, and turned around to get a cigarette out of her vehicle.

When the woman turned around, the man struck her in the face, and threatened her saying that he had a knife. The suspect did not pull the knife out on the woman, but forcefully slammed her into her car. The man continued to threaten her, saying that if she made any sounds, he would kill her.

The man then stole $100 from her by searching through her pockets, hit her in the back with his fist, and threw her to the ground.

Police are now investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact local police.