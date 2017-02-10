Woman Robbed While Stopped at an ATM

A woman in Lincolnton was robbed at gunpoint this week while stopped at an ATM.

The incident happened on Monday night at approximately 6:45 p.m. According to reports, the man approached the woman at the ATM of Fifth Third Bank on East Main Street and threatened her with a gun before robbing her and fleeing the scene. According to police, he fled south in the direction of Congress Street.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance video. From the video, police were able to put together a description of the suspect. Police described him as being a white, 6-foot-tall male with wide shoulders, average weight, and glasses. His dark hair was covered at the time of the incident with a pale green ball cap that may have been a camouflage pattern. He also had a green long-sleeved t-shirt and jeans.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any details regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers.