Woman Sexually Assaulted in Uptown Charlotte

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in uptown Charlotte.

The victim told police that she was assaulted early on Friday morning in the 200 block of North Caldwell Street. Reports indicated that she had just gotten off a graveyard shift and was walking towards the transit center when a man approached her.

The suspect was armed, and led her to a another location where he sexually assaulted her.

Police say that they are now searching for the suspect in this incident. He is known to have a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm with an upside down U and two parallel lines underneath.

The suspect was also described as being a black man in his early 30s with a muscular build and standing at around 5’6”. He is around 175 pounds and has a scruffy beard. At the time of the assault he was wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie, and square glasses.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.