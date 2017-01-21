Woman Shoots and Kills Intruder in Charlotte

A woman fatally shot an intruder who had forced his way into her home in southwest Charlotte on Friday.

Kim Badger says that she saw a man try to break into a neighbor’s house and confronted the man. However, he turned around and pushed his way past her into her home instead. She then attempted to hit him with a baseball bat, but the man didn’t leave, and continued to fight with Badger.

Badger’s teenage son also tried to wrestle the man, but he continued attacking, going into the kitchen and grabbing a knife. He approached the two, trying to stab them. Badger and her son tried to wrestle the knife out of his hand but were unsuccessful.

At this time, Badger went into the back of the house to get her gun. She said that she tried to announce that she had a gun and asked the intruder to leave, but by the time she came with the gun, the intruder had grabbed a sword and was approaching her with this weapon. Badger then shot the man, and he died from his injuries.

The victim of the shooting was Phuc Doan, 32, and was shot at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Badger says that she is sorry for the man’s family, but that she had to protect her and her son.

At this time, no charges have been brought against Badger.