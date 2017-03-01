Woman Shot at Regal Inn in Charlotte

A woman was shot at a Regal Inn in the northeast part of Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

Police report that a call was made at approximately 4:00 a.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. CMPD responded to the call and arrived at the Regal Inn that is off of West Sugar Creek Road on Equipment Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an unnamed woman suffering from gunshot injuries to her arm. The victim told police that she had been inside the hotel room at the time of the incident, when she was shot by a suspect that she did not know. The victim was unable to say where the shot had come from or who may have fired it.

Police have not yet made any arrests relating to the case, but investigations are still taking place.