Woman Shot in Lancaster Argument Turned Violent

Police in Lancaster County are investigating after a woman was shot twice in an argument that quickly escalated to violence.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 7:00 p.m. Police reported that the 21-year-old victim was involved in an argument between herself and several other women. The argument became more serious, and someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots. The victim was struck twice but, According to reports, was not seriously injured.

Members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are now interviewing witnesses and conducting other investigations, but have not made any arrests at this time.