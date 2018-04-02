Woman Shot in the Leg at Charlotte Nightclub

A woman was shot in the leg during a shooting at a nightclub in Charlotte.

The event took place in east Charlotte on Sunday morning. The victim was standing in line at the Crystal Reggae Club on The Plaza at approximately 2:00 a.m. when two women allegedly got into a fight. The individuals began the fight inside the club, but the argument went outdoors after one of the women went to her car to get a gun. The other woman followed her and the suspect began shooting.

The victim, still standing in line, was hit in the leg by a stray bullet. Reports indicate that she was not involved in the fight.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Kadijah Goosby. She was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, and assault by pointing a gun.