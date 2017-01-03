Woman Stabbed in Fatal Attack in Northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte woman was stabbed in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday in the second homicide of 2017.

The woman was a 37 year old mother and grandmother named Shenika Monique Simpson. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the scene of the crime shortly before 2:00 am on Tuesday after receiving information about a violent attack on the 1600 block of Vancouver Drive. When MEDIC got to the scene, they pronounced her dead as a result of the stab wounds.

Upon investigating the scene police were able to apprehend the suspect, 32 year old Michael Joseph Boone, who has been charged with first degree murder.

Daren Taylor, a man who rents a room in the same house where Simpson was killed, heard the struggle take place and a woman pleading with her killer. Police say that she and Boone knew one another, but they have not yet identified a motive in the killing.

This is the second homicide in three days and residents are concerned for the safety of the city. Kerr Putney, Chief of the CMPD says that 125 new police have been requested and that half of those will be employed in the next year with the rest being employed in 2018. He hopes that this increase in officers will help keep the community safe from incidents such as this.