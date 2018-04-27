Woman Stabbed to Death in Iredell County

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Iredell County.

The incident occurred on Thursday. Police from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were called after the victim, 20-year-old Christina Inman, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening stab injuries. The woman was later pronounced dead as a result of her wounds.

Police say that the incident took place after two suspects, later identified as 20-year-old Brenda Evey and 20-year-old Dakoda Drake, met with Inman and her boyfriend at a home on Wagon Trail Lane in Statesville. The suspects were there to meet about a drug deal debt.

The meeting soon turned into an altercation, which escalated. According to reports, Evey stabbed Inman several times during the fight.

The two suspects helped get the victim to the hospital, but then fled the scene. Police are now searching for Evey and Drake. Evey is wanted for murder, and Drake is wanted for felony accessory after the fact.

Police say that the suspects are believed to have left the state. They were last known to be in Tennessee. Officers believe them to be travelling in a blue 2005 Subaru Legacy with North Carolina tags and license plate number VE-62740.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 704-662-1340. If the suspects are spotted, police ask the public to call 911.