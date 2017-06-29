Woman Stabs Man With Pocket Knife in Domestic Dispute

Police were called to a residence in Lincoln County after a woman stabbed a man with a pocket knife.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Wednesday morning. Police arrived at a house on Car Farm Road to find one man suffering from minor stab injuries. The victim was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where he was treated.

According to police reports, 51-year-old Connie Lynn Morgan entered into an altercation with the victim regarding a vehicle parked at the home. Morgan stabbed the man with a pocket knife as he entered the room that she was in.

As a result of the assault, Morgan was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was booked into Lincoln County Jail with a bond of $1,000.