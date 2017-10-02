Woman Startled After Receiving 20,000 Narcotic Pills in the Mail

A woman in Rock Hill was startled after she received thousands of narcotic pills in the mail.

According to police, the woman had been expecting a yoga mat in the mail at the time of the incident. However, when a package arrived carried by the local mailman, there was no yoga mat inside. Instead, the woman, who lives in the northwest part of Rock Hill, found 20,000 narcotic pills.

After the pills were delivered at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, the woman called local police who arrived on the scene and confiscated the pills.

Members of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, headed by Marvin Brown, have begun an investigation on the drugs. Reports indicate that the package was sent from California. Investigators have estimated that the cost of the drugs is $20 each, making the package worth almost $400,000 on the streets.

Officers say that the incident is unfortunately not that rare. Packages similar to this one are sent and received often in York County and come from drug dealers from all around the country.