Woman Steals Thousands in One of Three Identity Theft Cases

An investigation is still underway after a woman withdrew thousands from an account that was not hers at a bank in Charlotte.

The bank in question was the Bank of America on South Boulevard. The woman reportedly entered and withdrew $13,000 from an account. The woman, who can be seen on security cameras wearing a black turtle neck sweater, gold necklace, and sunglasses, made the transaction on November 3, 2016, but police have still not been able to track her down.

The same woman has stolen over $20,000 in similar identity theft situations.

This is just one of three identity theft perpetrators that police are investigating. Police are also searching for a man who stole a bank card and used it to buy games at a GameStop in Union County. They are also looking for a woman who committed fraud.

Police released all three surveillance photos in the hope that the public might help identify the three suspects. Authorities are also urging the community more than ever to always check your bank accounts for anything that looks out of place.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information on these three suspects.