Woman Threatened at Gunpoint While Breastfeeding Baby in Car

A woman in Charlotte was threatened this past week as she breastfed her six-week-old baby in her car in a shopping center in northeast Charlotte.

According to reports, the woman had stopped in the parking lot of a shopping center to feed her prematurely born baby before going shopping. The victim, who is a Muslim woman from Pakistan that has lived in Charlotte for 11 years, noticed a middle-aged white man glaring at her from his red pickup truck. The woman continued to feed her baby, but after several minutes, the man got out of his truck, went to the back seat, and retrieved a rifle from underneath the seat, and pointed it at her.

Terrified, the woman grabbed her baby and walked quickly away from her car and the man to an Indian store that was located next to a Big Lots in the shopping center where she received help from strangers.

The suspect, who was described as bald and wearing a cap, then got back in his truck and sped away. Police were then called to investigate the incident.

Members of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Washington, D.C. heard about the incident and have been reaching out to local police asking them to investigate the crime as a hate crime. Reports say that the woman was wearing traditional Muslim attire– a hijab and abaya– at the time of the threat, and that the suspect may have been observing her some time while she got out of the car to retrieve her baby from the backseat.

Meanwhile, the victim, who is a wife, and a mother of four children, says that she is relieved that the incident didn’t proceed any further and that she and her child are safe.