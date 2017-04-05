Woman to Also be Charged in Double Homicide Case

Police have reported that a second person will be charged in the double homicide of a married couple in east Charlotte.

New details are being release in the case of the murder of Curtis Atkinson Sr. and his wife Ruby Atkinson whose bodies were found inside their burning home on Sunday, and the kidnapping of 11-year-old Arieyana, granddaughter of the two victims.

The suspect, Curtis Atkinson Jr., who was the Atkinsons’ son, and his girlfriend Nikkia Cooper, had reportedly been in the house for a number of days prior to CMPD’s findings on Sunday. Police believe that the Atkinsons’ murder occurred some time before Sunday rather than on Sunday itself, and that the suspects continued to stay at the home for several days afterwards.

On Sunday, the suspects set fire to the home, took the child, and fled in their vehicle. The flames alerted police to the presence of the victims.

Police later discovered the vehicle in the Washington, D.C., area, and after a short chase which ended in a crash, police were able to safely retrieve the child, and apprehend the two suspects.

Police are now naming Cooper as the second suspect in the case, and she will also be charged with the murder and kidnapping.

In addition to these new developments, officers have also reported that they believe that the call that was made to police notifying them of a kidnapping and leading them to the location of the suspects’ vehicle, was made by Cooper herself.

Police have not been able to say why these crimes were committed by the two individuals, but they did state that Arieyana was placed in the custody of Mecklenburg County Child Protective Services, and that they will be arranging her return to Charlotte in due course.