Woman Wanted for Gaston County Homicide

Police in Gaston County are seeking a female suspect after a recent homicide.

Authorities say that the body of a man was discovered in Gastonia near Crowders Mountain on Friday afternoon. The body was identified as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Valle Romero. Police were called to the scene on Sawbill Lane in the afternoon of December 22.

Detectives on the case were able to identify a suspect in the homicide. The suspect was named as 27-year-old Doris Alvarado-Peraza. Reports indicated that Romero and Alvarado-Peraza were acquaintances.

The suspect was last known to be living in the 1400 block of Kentland Lane in Charlotte.

Alvarado-Peraza is wanted for first-degree murder. Anyone who has information on the suspect or the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000 or 911.