Workplace Accident Causes One Fatality

A workplace accident late Thursday night resulted in the death of one worker.

Reports say that the accident took place in a construction zone. At approximately 5:30 p.m., a large item within the construction site fell on top of a man, killing him. First responders came to the scene shortly afterward, but the man was pronounced dead at the site.

The construction site was in the 9100 block of Vagabond Road, which was in a rural area of eastern Mecklenburg County. Residents in the area said that they saw first responder vehicles and ambulances in the area, but hadn’t heard any disturbances. They were saddened by the news of the accident.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, nor has any other information relating to the accident.