Pit Bull Attack Leads to Ban Consideration

On Tuesday night a meeting was held in York City to discuss whether or not the city would place a ban on pit bulls.

Members of the city had been urging the mayor, Eddie Lee, to bring the issue before the council. The topic, which had been brought up several years before, was revived after an elderly veteran was attacked in his home by two pit bulls while setting up Christmas Decorations. The man sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident and consequently spent most of the Christmas season in the hospital recovering and getting surgery.

The meeting location was packed with people on both sides of the issue. Advocates of pit bulls felt that any attack of a pit bull on a human is a result of human negligence in properly training and socializing them rather than the inborn nature of a specific breed. They feel that these restrictions would punish dogs for something that is the owner’s fault. Individuals on the other side of the issue commented on feeling unsafe in their neighborhood. One man mentioned a group of five pit bulls that had attacked his wife and had been preventing his grandkids from playing safely in the yard.

Ultimately the council decided that the current law, which mentions dogs being judged by their behavior rather than their breed, was good enough until they were able to work out other ideas that might function better in the community. The mayor encouraged residents with any ideas to maintain a dialogue with him and present the ideas to the council in the future for consideration.