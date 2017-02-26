York County Arrests and Mugshots 02-26-2017

February 26, 2017

Name Bobo,
Jake
Alexander
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 10:24:27 PM
Court Case 2017-00001455
Charge Driving Under Suspension (dui) – 1st Offense
City ROCK HILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29730
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 6/14/1994
Age 22
Height 6 ft 1 inches
Weight 190.0
lbs.

Name Greggs,
Phillip
Terrell
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 9:15:19 PM
Court Case 2017-00001453
Charge Habitual Traffic Offender
City Summerville
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29843
Race & Sex Black
Male
DOB 12/1/1983
Age 33
Height 5 ft 9 inches
Weight 180.0
lbs.

Name Matuse,
James
Christopher
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 8:08:48 PM
Court Case 2017-00001452
Charge DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI – 3rd or sub.
City YORK
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29745
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 10/30/1984
Age 32
Height 6 ft 1 inches
Weight 180.0
lbs.

Name Glowacki,
Bradley
Mark
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 7:27:43 PM
Court Case 2017-00001451
Charge Dui/Driving Under The Influence, .16 or Higher 1st Offense
City ROCK HILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29732
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 4/15/1988
Age 28
Height 6 ft 2 inches
Weight 155.0
lbs.

Name Talbert,
Christey
Lee
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 6:12:04 PM
Court Case 2017-00001450
Charge Dui/Driving Under The Influence, .16 or Higher 1st Offense
City FORT MILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29715
Race & Sex White
Female
DOB 2/3/1983
Age 34
Height 5 ft 9 inches
Weight 190.0
lbs.

Name Ghorley,
Terry
Lee
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 1:47:50 PM
Court Case 2017-00001449
Charge Driving Under Suspension
City Gastonia
State & Zipcode North Carolina
28052`
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 4/16/1985
Age 31
Height 5 ft 2 inches
Weight 135.0
lbs.

Name Simerly,
Anthony
Lynn
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 10:44:07 AM
Court Case 2017-00001446
Charge Shoplifting Value $2000 or Less
City Maryville
State & Zipcode Tennessee
37804
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 12/15/1985
Age 31
Height 6 ft 0 inches
Weight 285.0
lbs.

Name Moon,
Megan
Ashley
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 8:57:00 AM
Court Case 2017-00001444
Charge Public Disorderly Conduct
City ROCK HILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29730
Race & Sex White
Female
DOB 11/25/1992
Age 24
Height 5 ft 2 inches
Weight 110.0
lbs.

Name Benson,
Malcom
Jamar
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 8:45:30 AM
Court Case 2017-00001443
Charge Commitment
City Lancaster
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29720
Race & Sex Black
Male
DOB 7/20/1989
Age 27
Height 5 ft 11 inches
Weight 100.0
lbs.

Name White,
Antonio
Markise
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 7:11:57 AM
Court Case 2017-00001442
Charge Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
City ROCK HILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29732
Race & Sex Black
Male
DOB 2/9/1987
Age 30
Height 6 ft 0 inches
Weight 221.0
lbs.

Name Allman,
Richard
Lee
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 7:00:06 AM
Court Case 2017-00001441
Charge Public Disorderly Conduct
City ROCK HILL
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29730
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 5/4/1981
Age 35
Height 5 ft 8 inches
Weight 150.0
lbs.

Name McWaters,
Jesse
Andrew
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 6:15:29 AM
Court Case 2017-00001440
Charge Littering <15lbs Or 27 Cubic Feet-1st Off
City YORK
State & Zipcode South Carolina
29745
Race & Sex White
Male
DOB 11/30/1995
Age 21
Height 5 ft 6 inches
Weight 140.0
lbs.

Name Bentson,
John
Arrest Date 2/26/2017 6:05:37 AM
Court Case 2017-00001439
Charge Fug.From Justice Warrant,non-Crim.Hold Fug.Max20da
City Charlotte
State & Zipcode North Carolina
28216
Race & Sex Black
Male
DOB 12/24/1978
Age 38
Height 6 ft 1 inches
Weight 155.0
lbs.
