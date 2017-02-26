York County Arrests and Mugshots 02-26-2017

|Name
|Bobo,
Jake
Alexander
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 10:24:27 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00001455
|Charge
|Driving Under Suspension (dui) – 1st Offense
|City
|ROCK HILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29730
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|6/14/1994
|Age
|22
|Height
|6 ft 1 inches
|Weight
|190.0
lbs.
|Name
|Greggs,
Phillip
Terrell
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 9:15:19 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00001453
|Charge
|Habitual Traffic Offender
|City
|Summerville
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29843
|Race & Sex
|Black
Male
|DOB
|12/1/1983
|Age
|33
|Height
|5 ft 9 inches
|Weight
|180.0
lbs.
|Name
|Matuse,
James
Christopher
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 8:08:48 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00001452
|Charge
|DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI – 3rd or sub.
|City
|YORK
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29745
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|10/30/1984
|Age
|32
|Height
|6 ft 1 inches
|Weight
|180.0
lbs.
|Name
|Glowacki,
Bradley
Mark
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 7:27:43 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00001451
|Charge
|Dui/Driving Under The Influence, .16 or Higher 1st Offense
|City
|ROCK HILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29732
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|4/15/1988
|Age
|28
|Height
|6 ft 2 inches
|Weight
|155.0
lbs.
|Name
|Talbert,
Christey
Lee
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 6:12:04 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00001450
|Charge
|Dui/Driving Under The Influence, .16 or Higher 1st Offense
|City
|FORT MILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29715
|Race & Sex
|White
Female
|DOB
|2/3/1983
|Age
|34
|Height
|5 ft 9 inches
|Weight
|190.0
lbs.
|Name
|Ghorley,
Terry
Lee
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 1:47:50 PM
|Court Case
|2017-00001449
|Charge
|Driving Under Suspension
|City
|Gastonia
|State & Zipcode
|North Carolina
28052`
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|4/16/1985
|Age
|31
|Height
|5 ft 2 inches
|Weight
|135.0
lbs.
|Name
|Simerly,
Anthony
Lynn
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 10:44:07 AM
|Court Case
|2017-00001446
|Charge
|Shoplifting Value $2000 or Less
|City
|Maryville
|State & Zipcode
|Tennessee
37804
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|12/15/1985
|Age
|31
|Height
|6 ft 0 inches
|Weight
|285.0
lbs.
|Name
|Moon,
Megan
Ashley
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 8:57:00 AM
|Court Case
|2017-00001444
|Charge
|Public Disorderly Conduct
|City
|ROCK HILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29730
|Race & Sex
|White
Female
|DOB
|11/25/1992
|Age
|24
|Height
|5 ft 2 inches
|Weight
|110.0
lbs.
|Name
|Benson,
Malcom
Jamar
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 8:45:30 AM
|Court Case
|2017-00001443
|Charge
|Commitment
|City
|Lancaster
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29720
|Race & Sex
|Black
Male
|DOB
|7/20/1989
|Age
|27
|Height
|5 ft 11 inches
|Weight
|100.0
lbs.
|Name
|White,
Antonio
Markise
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 7:11:57 AM
|Court Case
|2017-00001442
|Charge
|Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
|City
|ROCK HILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29732
|Race & Sex
|Black
Male
|DOB
|2/9/1987
|Age
|30
|Height
|6 ft 0 inches
|Weight
|221.0
lbs.
|Name
|Allman,
Richard
Lee
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 7:00:06 AM
|Court Case
|2017-00001441
|Charge
|Public Disorderly Conduct
|City
|ROCK HILL
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29730
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|5/4/1981
|Age
|35
|Height
|5 ft 8 inches
|Weight
|150.0
lbs.
|Name
|McWaters,
Jesse
Andrew
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 6:15:29 AM
|Court Case
|2017-00001440
|Charge
|Littering <15lbs Or 27 Cubic Feet-1st Off
|City
|YORK
|State & Zipcode
|South Carolina
29745
|Race & Sex
|White
Male
|DOB
|11/30/1995
|Age
|21
|Height
|5 ft 6 inches
|Weight
|140.0
lbs.
|Name
|Bentson,
John
|Arrest Date
|2/26/2017 6:05:37 AM
|Court Case
|2017-00001439
|Charge
|Fug.From Justice Warrant,non-Crim.Hold Fug.Max20da
|City
|Charlotte
|State & Zipcode
|North Carolina
28216
|Race & Sex
|Black
Male
|DOB
|12/24/1978
|Age
|38
|Height
|6 ft 1 inches
|Weight
|155.0
lbs.