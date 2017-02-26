York County Arrests and Mugshots 02-26-2017 Name Bobo,

Jake

Alexander Arrest Date 2/26/2017 10:24:27 PM Court Case 2017-00001455 Charge Driving Under Suspension (dui) – 1st Offense City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29730 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 6/14/1994 Age 22 Height 6 ft 1 inches Weight 190.0

lbs. Name Greggs,

Phillip

Terrell Arrest Date 2/26/2017 9:15:19 PM Court Case 2017-00001453 Charge Habitual Traffic Offender City Summerville State & Zipcode South Carolina

29843 Race & Sex Black

Male DOB 12/1/1983 Age 33 Height 5 ft 9 inches Weight 180.0

lbs. Name Matuse,

James

Christopher Arrest Date 2/26/2017 8:08:48 PM Court Case 2017-00001452 Charge DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI – 3rd or sub. City YORK State & Zipcode South Carolina

29745 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 10/30/1984 Age 32 Height 6 ft 1 inches Weight 180.0

lbs. Name Glowacki,

Bradley

Mark Arrest Date 2/26/2017 7:27:43 PM Court Case 2017-00001451 Charge Dui/Driving Under The Influence, .16 or Higher 1st Offense City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29732 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 4/15/1988 Age 28 Height 6 ft 2 inches Weight 155.0

lbs. Name Talbert,

Christey

Lee Arrest Date 2/26/2017 6:12:04 PM Court Case 2017-00001450 Charge Dui/Driving Under The Influence, .16 or Higher 1st Offense City FORT MILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29715 Race & Sex White

Female DOB 2/3/1983 Age 34 Height 5 ft 9 inches Weight 190.0

lbs. Name Ghorley,

Terry

Lee Arrest Date 2/26/2017 1:47:50 PM Court Case 2017-00001449 Charge Driving Under Suspension City Gastonia State & Zipcode North Carolina

28052` Race & Sex White

Male DOB 4/16/1985 Age 31 Height 5 ft 2 inches Weight 135.0

lbs. Name Simerly,

Anthony

Lynn Arrest Date 2/26/2017 10:44:07 AM Court Case 2017-00001446 Charge Shoplifting Value $2000 or Less City Maryville State & Zipcode Tennessee

37804 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 12/15/1985 Age 31 Height 6 ft 0 inches Weight 285.0

lbs. Name Moon,

Megan

Ashley Arrest Date 2/26/2017 8:57:00 AM Court Case 2017-00001444 Charge Public Disorderly Conduct City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29730 Race & Sex White

Female DOB 11/25/1992 Age 24 Height 5 ft 2 inches Weight 110.0

lbs. Name Benson,

Malcom

Jamar Arrest Date 2/26/2017 8:45:30 AM Court Case 2017-00001443 Charge Commitment City Lancaster State & Zipcode South Carolina

29720 Race & Sex Black

Male DOB 7/20/1989 Age 27 Height 5 ft 11 inches Weight 100.0

lbs. Name White,

Antonio

Markise Arrest Date 2/26/2017 7:11:57 AM Court Case 2017-00001442 Charge Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29732 Race & Sex Black

Male DOB 2/9/1987 Age 30 Height 6 ft 0 inches Weight 221.0

lbs. Name Allman,

Richard

Lee Arrest Date 2/26/2017 7:00:06 AM Court Case 2017-00001441 Charge Public Disorderly Conduct City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29730 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 5/4/1981 Age 35 Height 5 ft 8 inches Weight 150.0

lbs. Name McWaters,

Jesse

Andrew Arrest Date 2/26/2017 6:15:29 AM Court Case 2017-00001440 Charge Littering <15lbs Or 27 Cubic Feet-1st Off City YORK State & Zipcode South Carolina

29745 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 11/30/1995 Age 21 Height 5 ft 6 inches Weight 140.0

lbs. Name Bentson,

John Arrest Date 2/26/2017 6:05:37 AM Court Case 2017-00001439 Charge Fug.From Justice Warrant,non-Crim.Hold Fug.Max20da City Charlotte State & Zipcode North Carolina

28216 Race & Sex Black

Male DOB 12/24/1978 Age 38 Height 6 ft 1 inches Weight 155.0

