York County Arrests and Mugshots 03-05-2017 Name Corniel,

Gilverto

Josue Arrest Date 3/5/2017 11:41:53 PM Court Case 2017-00001650 Charge Carjacking W/o Great Bodily Harm City Charlotte State & Zipcode North Carolina

28213 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 6/1/1992 Age 24 Height 5 ft 9 inches Weight 150.0

lbs. Name Moore,

Arthur

Lee Arrest Date 3/5/2017 11:35:37 PM Court Case 2017-00001649 Charge Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree City MCCONNELLS State & Zipcode South Carolina

29726 Race & Sex Black

Male DOB 5/27/1991 Age 25 Height 5 ft 10 inches Weight 175.0

lbs. Name Massaro,

Mark Arrest Date 3/5/2017 11:17:43 PM Court Case 2017-00001648 Charge Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29730 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 1/26/1960 Age 57 Height 5 ft 7 inches Weight 170.0

lbs. Name Morris,

Howard

Eugene Arrest Date 3/5/2017 7:43:04 PM Court Case 2017-00001647 Charge Driving Under Suspension City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29730 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 8/10/1981 Age 35 Height 6 ft 2 inches Weight 320.0

lbs. Name Wall,

Robert

Jennings Arrest Date 3/5/2017 7:10:06 PM Court Case 2017-00001646 Charge Driving Under Suspension, 1st (non Dui) City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina

29730 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 1/25/1989 Age 28 Height 5 ft 7 inches Weight 125.0

lbs. Name Bonney,

Elizabeth

Ann Arrest Date 3/5/2017 7:06:42 PM Court Case 2017-00001645 Charge Public Disorderly Conduct City CLOVER State & Zipcode South Carolina

29710 Race & Sex White

Female DOB 5/12/1964 Age 52 Height 5 ft 4 inches Weight 180.0

lbs. Name Love,

James

Walter Arrest Date 3/5/2017 5:49:58 PM Court Case 2017-00001644 Charge Poss.Of Less Than One Gram Of Meth/cocaine Base 2n City Edgemoor State & Zipcode South Carolina

29712 Race & Sex White

Male DOB 11/9/1985 Age 31 Height 6 ft 0 inches Weight 160.0

