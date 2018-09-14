York County Jail Officer Behind Bars After Having Sex With Inmate

A previous officer with the York County Jail is behind bars after he had sex with an inmate while on duty.

The former officer, identified as 24-year-old Brandon Anthony Hay, was arrested on Thursday after the accusations took place. According to police, the act happened with a female inmate while Hay was on duty.

Investigations began after York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson became aware of possible misconduct and alerted the South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division who looked into the allegations.

Following investigations, Hay was arrested and charged with misconduct in office. He was fired from his position as a detention officer.

Hay has been with the York County police since February of 2017. Tolson noted that conduct like this is not tolerated and is not a reflection of the detention officers and other employees of the York County Sheriff’s Office.