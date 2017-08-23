York County Man Arrested After Holding His Family at Gunpoint

A man in York County was arrested after holding his family at gunpoint on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident was reported to police just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night. The victim and the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Steven Michael Zioba, got into an altercation after the victim and her two children, 6 and 11, had returned home to their residence on Apple Blossom Road.

The victim went into the bedroom in an attempt to keep the argument from escalating, but was followed by Zioba who grabbed a 9mm handgun from a nearby dresser. The victim told her children to get out of the house and get help, but the suspect followed them outside and threatened them. The victim tried to protect the children by holding them behind her while Zioba raged and pointed the gun at them. During the course of the incident, three shots were fired at the ground, but no one was injured.

The suspect then fled the scene in his black 1994 Mustang convertible still carrying the gun.

Zioba later turned himself in to police the following night at around 5:00 p.m. He is being charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature as well as three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.