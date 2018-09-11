York County Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident

A York County man has been arrested after he fired shots at a woman with children in the car during a road rage incident.

The incident began on Friday night in Rock Hill on Heckle Boulevard. According to the victim, she was in the car with her 10-year-old and 13-year-old at around 10:00 p.m. when she approached an intersection. She reported to police that she almost struck the suspect’s vehicle, and had to brake to avoid the collision.

The suspect became irate after the near collision, and took out a gun, firing several shots at the intersection from his car.

The woman attempted to drive from the area, but the suspect followed her to her home. She told police that she was armed while in the car, but did not take out her weapon until she had arrived at home.

On the way home, the victim called her husband who got out his firearm and waited for his wife to return home. When she arrived, the suspect following close behind, she got out of the car and rushed the children into the home. She, her husband, and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

York County police arrived on the scene and searched the area using K-9 units. They found the suspect and engaged in a short police chase before apprehending him. He was identified as 22-year-old Dillon McConnell Luse, and was charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident.