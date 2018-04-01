York County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A York County man has been arrested on drug charges after a house raid on Wednesday.

The incident began after police performed a routine traffic stop of a black Dodge Charger on Wednesday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m. on Pecan Circle. Officers reported that the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Cori Rayvarr Rawlinson, pulled over but then fled the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle behind him.

Officers searched the car and found marijuana. Police then got a search warrant for the man’s home, which is located on California Street in York. When members of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit arrived at the residence, they found 20 grams of cocaine, eight grams of crack cocaine, and 138 grams of marijuana, all of which was seized during the search.

Police also found firearms in the residence including a pistol and a Chinese rifle. Both were loaded. Cash in the amount of $2,401 was also seized.

Rawlinson was arrested inside his home and placed into custody under a $105,000 bond. He was charged with cocaine trafficking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, along with five additional drug related felony charges.

The suspect was released on bail on Thursday.