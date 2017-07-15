York County Man Brings Gun Into Workplace

York County police have arrested a man who brought a gun into his workplace.

The incident occurred on Thursday night just after 11:00 p.m. The manager of a business on Railroad Avenue contacted police after one of the employees brought the handgun into the building.

The man charged with the incident is Kenneth Calvin Osbourne. According to police, the suspect had gotten into an argument with a coworker. The argument escalated, and Osbourne went out to his car and brought the gun into the workplace, pointing it at individuals inside.

Osbourne then fled the scene in his white sedan. After arriving on the scene, police proceeded to the suspect’s home where they saw him flee again. Police employed K-9 units and the suspect was arrested after several hours of searching.

Osbourne was charged with assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and pointing and presenting a firearm.