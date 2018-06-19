York County Man Charged With Child Neglect After Domestic Incident

A York County man was charged with child neglect after a domestic incident on Old Leon Adams near York.

The incident occurred late on Friday night, according to police reports. The reports indicated that the suspect’s mother was holding the suspect’s 15-month-old child when they got into a dispute about missing car keys.

22-year-old Dequayvius Denzel Berry lunged at his mother, who was still holding the child, and pushed her. He then grabbed her by the throat. The attack caused his mother to drop the child. Berry also attempted to hit his grandmother during the incident, who had tried to prevent the assault. The hit did not strike the woman.

Police reported that the child was not injured during the fall.

As a result of the incident, Berry was charged with child neglect, and assault and battery. He was also charged with malicious damage to property after throwing a cinder block through a car window, and damaging the wall of the home.

Berry was jailed with a bond of $12,125 on Monday.