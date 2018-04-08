York County Man Cited After Shooting His Neighbor’s Pet Rabbit

A man in York County was cited after he shot his neighbor’s rabbit, skinned it, and tried to eat it.

The bizarre incident occurred as part of a property and pet feud between the two neighbors. According to reports, the 66-year-old owner of the rabbits witnessed his neighbor shooting the rabbits with a rifle after they had escaped through a hole into his property.

The rabbit’s owner called police who arrived to find 34-year-old Travis Wright skinning the animals and looking as though he were preparing to eat them. The pet owner then stated that after deputies left, Wright put one of the rabbit heads on a stake in his yard.

Wright was cited with malicious injury to animals. The pet owner was also cited for allowing the rabbits to enter the yard of his neighbor.