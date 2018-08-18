York County Man Found in Possession of 100 Child Pornography Pictures

A York County man is behind bars after being found in possession of over 100 child porn pictures.

The suspect was arrested after a raid on his home on Thursday. According to reports, police found computers and other devices full of images showing children performing sexual acts with adults. The suspect was identified as 67-year-old Robert Rawley Bradley.

Police arrested Bradley and charged him with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

During the raid members of police and agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce seized all of the devices where the images were found as well as several other items.

Bradley was released on a personal recognizance bond later on the same day that he was arrested.