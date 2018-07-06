York County Man Uses Pit Bull as Weapon Against Wife

A man in York County has been arrested after he used his pit bull as a weapon against his wife.

York County police say that the incident was the first of its kind that they have seen. According to reports, the suspect, 59-year-old John Louis Walch, used the animal in an attack against his wife at the end of June. The pit bull was inside a cage when Walch opened the door and egged the dog on to attack his wife.

Police arrived at the scene to find the woman actively being attacked by the animal. Officers heard screams before they saw the victim. Walch remained on the scene, and police officers asked him to call off the dog, but he refused. As a result, police were forced to shoot and kill the animal in order to stop the attack.

The incident is now under investigation. The suspect has been charged with misdemeanor charges of domestic violence. However, these charges may escalate depending on the findings regarding the woman’s injuries. Police observed injuries from dog bites to multiple areas of her body including her chest, legs, and hand. Officers say that the more severe the injury in domestic violence cases, the more severe the charges.

Walch was booked into the Rock Hill Police Department and was later released on a $10,000 bond.