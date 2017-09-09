York County Police Investigate Elementary School Vandalism

Police in York County are investigating after an elementary school suffered thousands of dollars of vandalism on Monday.

According to police, unknown suspects broke into Crowders Creek Elementary School in the Clover School District at 5515 Charlotte Highway and wreaked havoc throughout the property. Police arriving at the scene on Monday found approximately $5,000 worth of damage.

The suspects set fire to two benches causing significant damage. They also took down and burned a whiteboard, tearing it to pieces, and left broken glass, beer bottles, and cans strewn across the ground.

Deputies are now investigating the scene to try and determine who is responsible for the crime. DNA samples have been taken for processing, and authorities hope that they will be able to gather information based on this evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Police Department at 803-684-4141.