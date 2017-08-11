York County Police Investigate Homicide

Police in York County are investigating a homicide that took place on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the body of a man was discovered in a mobile home on Justin Drive near Clover on Wednesday night. The body was later identified as 44-year-old Jerry Proctor. Although police are still waiting on the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports, York County deputies say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

In addition, police have apprehended one suspect, and currently have that person in custody. They have not yet released the identity of this suspect.

York County detectives have not released any other information at this time, and investigations are ongoing.