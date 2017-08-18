York County Police Investigate Opioid-Related Death

Police have already made arrests after one person died in an opioid-related incident.

According to police, two York County women overdosed earlier in August on a powerful opioid. One of the women died as a result of the overdose while the other has recovered. Police identified the deceased woman as 21-year-old Anna Smail. The other woman is 30-year-old Courtney Paige Repass. Repass was able to be saved by the administration of Narcan which counteracts the drug’s effects. Smail, however, died at the scene.

Police were able to trace the trail of the opioids to two other individuals. According to police, the drugs, which were an incredibly potent form of opioid called “carfentanil,” were originally sold by 22-year-old Cordaris Michael Burris. Burris had sold around eight or nine pills to 22-year-old Chelsie Melina Manus. The drug deal had taken place on May 30 in the Waffle House on Cherry Road.

Manus later gave seven of the pills to Repass who gave three of them to Smail.

Police have arrested two of these suspects. Both Burris and Manus are now behind bars. Burris is being charged with distribution of carfentanil and oxycodone. Manus is being charged with distribution of carfentanil third offense.

Repass is now on the run, according to police. An arrest warrant is out for the suspect who is wanted for distribution of carfenanil third offense.