York County Police Investigate Stolen Wallet at Local Business

Police in York County are investigating after a wallet was stolen from a victim at a local business.

The incident took place at a QuikTrip gas station located on Charlotte Highway recently. According to police reports, the wallet was taken from the pocket of a victim at this location.

Police were able to obtain surveillance photos of the man who they believe perpetrated the crime, and are now asking for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868, or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-396-8426.