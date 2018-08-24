York County Police Search For Suspect Who Tried to Lure Children Into Car

Police in York County are searching for a suspect after he tried to lure two children into his car on Wednesday.

The incident happened near the children’s bus stop on Sherer Road. According to reports, the two boys got off their bus and were in the driveway of their home when the suspect approached them in a gray, brown, and red Ford truck, and tried to get them to enter the truck. The children ran from the area to the home of a nearby family member. No one was hurt in the incident.

The incident occurred at around 2:35 p.m. The mother of the two children reported the incident to police at around 5:00 p.m.

Patrol officers were in the area on Wednesday searching for the suspect’s vehicle. No truck matching the description was found.

In addition to the gray, brown, and red truck, police are searching for a male suspect who is white and around the age of 50-60.

The York school district discovered the information on the sheriff’s office Facebook and Twitter posts which announced the incident. The school district then began to investigate the incident, making inquiries about whether anyone suspicious was noticed by the bus driver as the children got off the bus. No reports were made by the driver, who has been driving buses with school children for some time.

Investigations continue to try to find the suspect.